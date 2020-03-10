ValuEngine Downgrades Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DVN. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,508,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,090,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,454,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,309,000 after purchasing an additional 73,373 shares during the period. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 440,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

