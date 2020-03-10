ValuEngine Downgrades Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Axos Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.11. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.15 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $18,860,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,921,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after buying an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.