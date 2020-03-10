Utah Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $84.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,097. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.07 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALXN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.90.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

