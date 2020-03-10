Utah Retirement Systems Sells 500 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cerner were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Cerner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CERN traded down $3.02 on Tuesday, reaching $67.24. The company had a trading volume of 152,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average is $70.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

