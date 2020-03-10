Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,700 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

KEY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. 451,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,915,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.