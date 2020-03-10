Utah Retirement Systems Sells 300 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,990. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $209.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.27.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,337 shares of company stock worth $1,496,466. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

