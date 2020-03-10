Utah Retirement Systems Sells 300 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CDW were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 27.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.26. 48,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.56. CDW has a 1-year low of $92.37 and a 1-year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,200 shares of company stock worth $8,657,928 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

