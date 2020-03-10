Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,800 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 871,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 118,675 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,609,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,002,000 after purchasing an additional 86,754 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 56,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 41,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 229,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,984. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $38.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

