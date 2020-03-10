Utah Retirement Systems Sells 200 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $2,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,535,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total value of $2,715,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,032 shares in the company, valued at $16,076,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,482 shares of company stock worth $14,217,551 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWKS traded up $2.53 on Tuesday, hitting $90.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,878. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.47.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

