Utah Retirement Systems Raises Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AWK traded down $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.93. 547,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.58. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

