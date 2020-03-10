Utah Retirement Systems Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 388.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 34.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $80.34. 310,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,638,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $68.16 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.21.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Nomura upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

