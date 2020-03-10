Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 300 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 547.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.63. 78,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,224. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

