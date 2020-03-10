Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 100 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,041,000 after buying an additional 798,176 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 400.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,563,000 after buying an additional 572,409 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,754,000 after buying an additional 350,323 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,940,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,354,000 after buying an additional 273,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $26,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,614,308.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,624 shares of company stock valued at $40,969,270. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.92.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $128.46. The company had a trading volume of 35,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.52 and a 1-year high of $166.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.75 and its 200-day moving average is $141.59.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.