Utah Retirement Systems Increases Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MKC. Bank of America began coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

MKC traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.93. 29,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.22. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $174.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.