Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 75.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,783,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,398 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $78,701,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,074,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,011,000 after buying an additional 606,594 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 463,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,424,000 after buying an additional 284,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,900,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $177,088,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE TEL traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.23. 75,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,170. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $72.01 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.42.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,688 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,188 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.