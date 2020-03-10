Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 71.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.81. 54,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,763. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.88. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.33%.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.65.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.