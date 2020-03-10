Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.54 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Entergy were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,624. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $92.45 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.10.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.