Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.26 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,079,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,336,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,294,000 after acquiring an additional 154,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,804,000 after acquiring an additional 122,107 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2,322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after buying an additional 106,840 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $110.17. 42,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,756. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.10 and a 200-day moving average of $160.33. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.60 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.