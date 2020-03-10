Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 820.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.50 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 789,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,760,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

