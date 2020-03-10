Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,306,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76,704 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,906,000 after purchasing an additional 409,195 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 70,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,028,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,321,000 after purchasing an additional 85,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 759,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.09.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $110.65. The stock had a trading volume of 44,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.85. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,905 shares of company stock worth $11,952,744. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

