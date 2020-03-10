Utah Retirement Systems Grows Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hershey were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $220,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,940,660.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,604 shares of company stock worth $3,318,947. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.79. 33,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,135. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.50 and a 200 day moving average of $151.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.19.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

