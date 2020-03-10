Utah Retirement Systems Grows Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $147.48. 32,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.52 and a twelve month high of $171.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.43.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 22.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. UBS Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.42.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total transaction of $4,434,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,581 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,778.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,055 shares of company stock valued at $16,261,811 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

