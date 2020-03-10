Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 761,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,418,000 after purchasing an additional 186,604 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 627.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 45,505 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after buying an additional 158,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 553,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,145,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,932 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,330. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 531,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,743. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.38. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.47.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

