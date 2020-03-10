Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $108,701.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,882 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.51. 98,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,197. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

