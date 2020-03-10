Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,048 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 108,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 29,860 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $258.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 1.09. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $153.78 and a 52 week high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $503,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at $10,143,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,562 shares of company stock worth $8,415,340 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.