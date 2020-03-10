Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 368.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,900,000 after buying an additional 108,573 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,998,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 313,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,903,000 after purchasing an additional 48,262 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5,234.4% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 48,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after purchasing an additional 30,291 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.00.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $665.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,093. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $452.42 and a 1 year high of $746.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $686.50 and a 200-day moving average of $617.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 79.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

