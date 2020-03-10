Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 400 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 5,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $965,560.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,879,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $644,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,179,692.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.70.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.09. The company had a trading volume of 23,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,166. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $136.15 and a 12 month high of $175.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

