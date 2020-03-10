Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 300 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,005,000 after acquiring an additional 243,451 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,330,000 after purchasing an additional 46,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,505,000 after purchasing an additional 44,268 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,728,000 after purchasing an additional 42,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.64.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total transaction of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.32. 18,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,102. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $271.58 and a 12 month high of $334.17. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.69.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.0775 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

