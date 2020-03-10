US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Shares Down 8.6%

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) shares traded down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.59 and last traded at $28.61, 2,655,550 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 1,543,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,221,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in US Foods by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,842,000 after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in US Foods by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,800,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,991,000 after acquiring an additional 155,677 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

