US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Shares Down 8.6%

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) shares traded down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.59 and last traded at $28.61, 2,655,550 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 1,543,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,221,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in US Foods by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,842,000 after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in US Foods by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,800,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,991,000 after acquiring an additional 155,677 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About US Foods (NYSE:USFD)
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
See Also: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.