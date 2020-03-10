United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

United Bancshares Inc. OH stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $24.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from United Bancshares Inc. OH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares Inc. OH stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,792 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.77% of United Bancshares Inc. OH worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bancshares Inc. OH Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

