UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020 // Comments off

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered NESTE OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NTOIY stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55.

NESTE OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for NESTE OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTE OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.