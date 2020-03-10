UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered NESTE OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NTOIY stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

