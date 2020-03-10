UBS Group Boosts Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Price Target to $96.00

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.22.

Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

