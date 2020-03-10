UBS Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 200 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 194.63 ($2.56).

VOD opened at GBX 136.62 ($1.80) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,602 ($21.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.45. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion and a PE ratio of -4.84.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle purchased 71,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

