UBS Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €36.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €52.33 ($60.85).

Shares of RNO stock opened at €19.66 ($22.86) on Friday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($117.09). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.64.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

