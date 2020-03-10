Tyman (LON:TYMN) PT Lowered to GBX 275

Tyman (LON:TYMN) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TYMN. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Tyman in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tyman in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Tyman alerts:

Shares of LON:TYMN opened at GBX 235 ($3.09) on Friday. Tyman has a twelve month low of GBX 188 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 292 ($3.84). The firm has a market cap of $461.31 million and a PE ratio of 19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 268.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.80.

Tyman (LON:TYMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 27.46 ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) by GBX 1.36 ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Tyman will post 2943.9001619 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 8.35 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Tyman’s previous dividend of $3.85. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.98%.

In other Tyman news, insider Paul Withers bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £63,500 ($83,530.65).

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.