TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TUI AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut TUI AG/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised TUI AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Commerzbank raised TUI AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut TUI AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

TUIFY opened at $3.01 on Friday. TUI AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79.

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TUI AG/ADR will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TUI AG/ADR

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

