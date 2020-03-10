Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trustmark from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Trustmark has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,502,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 122,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,390,000 after purchasing an additional 54,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,518 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth $29,454,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $28,315,000. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

