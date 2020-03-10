Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.33.

NYSE TFC opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $33.89 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average is $53.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continental Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,663,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,243,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,318,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,921,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

