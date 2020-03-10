Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TCW. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$1.30 price target on Trican Well Service and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore reduced their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.85 to C$1.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.22.

TCW opened at C$0.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $217.19 million and a PE ratio of -2.33. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$0.51 and a 1 year high of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

