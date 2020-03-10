Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.63.

NASDAQ TPCO opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Tribune Publishing has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.75). Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 87,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

