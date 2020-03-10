Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,860 by Analysts at Citigroup

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Travis Perkins to a sector performer rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,582 ($20.81) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,621.45 ($21.33).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

TPK stock opened at GBX 1,264 ($16.63) on Friday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,570.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,482.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 26.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

In other news, insider Nick Roberts bought 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, with a total value of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). Also, insider Marianne Culver bought 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,498 ($19.71) per share, with a total value of £539.28 ($709.39). Insiders acquired 221 shares of company stock valued at $350,027 over the last three months.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.