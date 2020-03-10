TRANSAT AT (TRZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th.

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$693.24 million during the quarter.

Shares of TRZ traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,754. TRANSAT AT has a one year low of C$4.50 and a one year high of C$17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.40 million and a PE ratio of -15.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.69.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

