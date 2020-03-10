Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTD. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $268.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $216.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $173.60 and a 1-year high of $323.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.14.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 83,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.87, for a total value of $20,935,108.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at $30,123,077.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.76, for a total transaction of $2,687,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,538,594.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,466 shares of company stock worth $65,600,642 in the last 90 days. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,039,000 after buying an additional 53,738 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 770,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,046,000 after buying an additional 67,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,197,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,750,000 after purchasing an additional 244,577 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

