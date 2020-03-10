Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,341 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Teza Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Quanex Building Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Shares of NX traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,519. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $20.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.