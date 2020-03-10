Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 8,908 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,908 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in Evergy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Evergy by 2.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 57.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

NYSE EVRG traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $65.65. 26,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,243. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.93. Evergy has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $131,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,280 shares of company stock worth $724,756. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.