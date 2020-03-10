Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Cfra lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.19.

MSI stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.16. 22,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.29. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

