Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $348,000 Investment in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,572 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,986 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,265,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,082,000 after buying an additional 666,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,970,000 after buying an additional 345,057 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,625,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,478,000 after acquiring an additional 59,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,343,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 881,221 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

PBCT stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. 96,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.23.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.08%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.