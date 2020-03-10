Teza Capital Management LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,302,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after purchasing an additional 774,978 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 2.0% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,374,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,569,000 after purchasing an additional 336,416 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Flowserve by 59.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after buying an additional 173,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,644,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,498,000 after buying an additional 135,969 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Flowserve by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,371,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,369,000 after buying an additional 68,949 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Flowserve news, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 42,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,726. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. Flowserve Corp has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $54.16.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

