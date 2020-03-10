Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $119.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.41. The stock had a trading volume of 346,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,859. The firm has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $3,959,886.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,437,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

