Terex (NYSE:TEX) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TEX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Terex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terex from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Terex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.07.

NYSE:TEX opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Terex has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.66 million. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Terex will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

In other news, Director Andra Rush acquired 8,535 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.37 per share, for a total transaction of $199,462.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,723.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $95,460.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 315,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,067 shares of company stock worth $477,105. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth $21,811,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Terex by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,318,000 after purchasing an additional 39,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

